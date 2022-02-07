Stephen "Wolfie" Young, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
He was born Jan. 10, 1950, to Floyd and Dorothy (Smith) Young.
Steve was a 1968 graduate of Central High School and attended Missouri Western State University.
He married Denise White on June 29, 1974.
Steve worked for Ford Motor Company as an electrician supervisor.
He was a member of Cathedral Catholic Church of St. Joseph, Charities Zeredath Lodge-No.189, A.F. & A.M., Moila Shrine and Moila Country Club, UAW Local #545 Electrician Union.
Steve was past Commodore of the St. Joseph Outboard Motor and Yacht Club.
He was a car enthusiast and cherished his Ford Mustangs.
Steve enjoyed coaching and watching his sons play hockey throughout their childhoods. He loved to play golf, boat on the Missouri River, and spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kevin Young.
Survivors include: his wife, Denise, of the home; sons David Young (Tasha), Allen, Texas and Scott Young (Lindsey), Walnut Creek, California; grandsons: Reichen Young, Latham Young, Crew Young; brothers, Leslie Young (Vickie), Curtis Young (Barb); sister-in-law, Cheryl Young, all of St. Joseph; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Shriner's Hospital.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
