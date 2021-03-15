Ralph Young, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021.

He was born June 6, 1929, in Ottawa, Kansas. Ralph was a 1947 graduate of Ottawa High School.

He served 7 years in the U.S. Naval Reserve, with two years active duty.

Ralph was employed by Swift & Co for 36 years and 20 years at the South St. Joseph plant, until its closing. He then transferred to Swift Corporate Headquarters in Chicago, where he held several management positions until he took early retirement, in 1986.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in St. Joseph. Ralph was an Elder and also sang in the sanctuary choir. He loved to sing and was a member of the Pony Expressman barber shop chorus for several years, serving as Chapter President in 1970. Ralph also sang with the St. Joseph Community chorus in two of their European concert tours.

He was active in volunteering in St. Joseph, delivered mobile meals for Inter-Serve for many years, and also cooked and served meals for the Open-Door Food Kitchen.

Ralph also served on the Jazz committee at the Performing Arts Association and the Steering committee, in the early years of Trails West.

He was an avid bowler and a member of the St. Joseph Bowling Association for a number of years. Ralph bowled a perfect 300 game at the age of 67.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Ernest F. and Laura P. Young; daughter, Susan Riddle; first wife, LaWanda Young; brother, James W. Young; sisters: Ruby Geary, Mary Ann Hall, Dorothy Webster and Roberta Raulston.

Survivors include: son, Michael and wife, Ann Young, Tucker, Georgia; granddaughters: Kimberly Eaton and husband, Richard, Savannah, Missouri, Ashley Medsker and husband, Tom, King City, Missouri, Lily Young, Tucker, Alex Young, Tucker, Kori Medsker, King City, Missouri; great-grandchildren: Sage Eaton, Emberlyn Medsker, Graham Medsker; stepson, Scott Lagle and wife, Vicki, St. Charles, Missouri; step-grandchildren: Stephen Lagle and wife Lynn, Minnesota, Magee Lagle, St. Charles, Blake Mueller and wife Ashley, Virginia Beach, Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.