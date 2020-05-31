OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Mary "Darlene" Young, 92, Overland Park, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.

She was born April 23, 1928, to Paul and Vernia (Gibson) Anderson in Agency, Missouri.

Darlene Anderson married William Thomas Young June 12, 1954. They shared 63 years of marriage before he preceded her in death, in 2017.

She worked at Jersey Cereal and Hillard Chemical before her first child was born, then later became a homemaker.

Darlene was a member of the Moila Wreckettes.

Additionally, she was a 4-H leader and taught cooking.

Darlene enjoyed gardening, particularly tending to her strawberries, potatoes and tomatoes, which she canned.

She was also a seamstress.

Darlene enjoyed traveling and being on the go. Everyone called her mom; she was not "Mrs. Young" or "Darlene" to her children's friends.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; brothers, Howard and Dale Anderson; sisters: Nadine Anderson, Melba Chambers and Luray Jones.

Survivors include: son, Mark Young (Pam); daughter, Susan Young; grandchildren: Lindsey (Trenton), Josh, Scott (Kimberly), Kristen, Jennifer (Jay), Clint (Tracy), Ryan (Abbey); great-grandchildren, Grayson, Quinn, Oliver, Ila, William; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to: Moila Endowment Fund.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.