EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. - Marla Kaye Young, 75, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed peacefully on August 3, 2020. In-state viewing hours 12 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Graveside service 11 a.m., Thursday at Cameron Memory Garden.

Marla was born Feb. 17, 1945, in Woodbine, Iowa, to Ronald L. (Bill) and Madge M. (Adams) Young the second of four children.

Marla was preceded in death by both parents. She is survived by: three brothers, Dennis (Connie) Young of Eagle, Idaho; Ronald R. Young of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; Thomas C. (Annette) Young of Cameron, Missouri.; and several nieces and nephews.

Marla worked at Cilinco workshop for 20 years before moving to Excelsior Springs.

Arrangements: Bross & Spidle Funeral Home 217 W. Broadway, Excelsior Springs, MO. 816-630-3131 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.