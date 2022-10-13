HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Lila Mae Young, 83, Higginsville, Missouri, passed away on Oct. 10, 2022, at her home.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1939, and in 1957 graduated from Oregon High School. She married Bob Gibson in August of 1959 and shortly thereafter relocated Higginsville.
While she had children at home, she was a part time school bus driver and after their graduation, she completed 20 years as a rural mail carrier.
She divorced Bob in 1989 and then was married in 1991 to Paul Young.
She was predeceased by parents, William and Lillian (Harris) Radley; brother, Edgar Radley; sister, Barbara Radley; and daughter, Dana George.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Young, of Butler, Missouri; brother, William Edgar (Janice) Radley Jr. of Oregon, Missouri; daughter, Dawn (Eric) Batteiger of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sons, Douglas (Jill) Gibson of Raymore, Missouri, Derry (Kelly) Gibson of Drexel, Missouri, and Denton (Caroline) Gibson of Crocker, Missouri; son-in-law, Bob George of Carthage, Missouri; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, 1 p.m. New Point Christian Church. Family will greet friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon, Missouri.
Memorials: Deaf Missions, 21199 Greenview Road, Council Bluffs, IA 51503, or Show-Me Christian Youth Home, 24302 Mahin Road, LaMonte, MO 65337. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
