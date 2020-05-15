Young, Kenneth E. 1945-2020

MOUND CITY, Mo. -Kenneth Elvin Young, 74, Mound City, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home in Mound City.
Survivors: wife, Karen Young, Mound City; son, Jason (Sabrina) Young, Jackson, Missouri; daughter, Candie (James) McNealy, Humboldt, Nebraska; grandchildren: Dylan Young, Austin Young, Jayden McNealy, Jaylie McNealy; brothers: Edward Eugene (Verna) Young, Richard (Delores) Young, Robert (Lou) Young; brothers-in-law, Gary (Jayne Ann) Bennington, Rock Port, Missouri, Gale (Debbie) Bennington, Chesterfield, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Sharon Bennington, Rock Port, Jane (Mark) Hausmann, St. Joseph; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded: parents, Edward and Mary (Christian) Young; brother, Byron Young; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Bennington, Dale Bennington.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port.
There is no visitation.
Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mound City.
Memorials: American Heart Association.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
