Young, Gerald W. 1925-2022 Las Vegas, Nev.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - On Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, Gerald Wayne Young, loving husband, father of three children, and decorated World War II Veteran, passed away at the age of 96.
Gerald was born on May 20, 1925, in St. Joseph, to Harry and Ollie Young. He grew up during the Great Depression with many challenges. He joined the Army and become a Private First Class. He served his time during the war in the Pacific Theater where as a marksman earned the Bronze Star Medal for bravery and the Purple Heart.
Upon returning from the War, he married Betty Jean Griffin, his High School Sweetheart, with which he had three children, Regina, David, and Gregory. He received his degree in Accounting and was head accountant at several firms and organizations which led him to Las Vegas, Nevada, in January of 1964 where he has served as Comptroller and Auditor.
Jerry, was preceded in death by his wife Betty, daughter Regina, and his grandson Jeramy Young.
He is survived by his two sons David and Gregory along with daughter-in-law Peggy; grandchildren, Michele Dohme, Ryan Young, and Derik Smith; and great-grandchildren, Katrina, William, Austin, Katelyn, Jeremiah, and Abigail.
A Memorial Service is planned for March 4 at Desert Spring Methodist Church in Las Vegas. A funeral service will be held later in the month with family at the Boulder City Veterans Memorial Cemetery where he will join his beloved Betty in eternal rest. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
