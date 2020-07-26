PATTONSBURG, Mo. -Violet Eileene Yost, formerly of St. Joseph and Savannah, Missouri, passed away at the North Care Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri and returned home to her heavenly father on July 23, 2020.

Eileene was born on May 19, 1933 in Pattonsburg, to the late Emil and Jane (Stephens) Salmon.

She was a graduate of Pattonsburg High School. Following graduation she was united in marriage to Omer (Worth) Yost, who survives the home.

Eileene worked at Home Bank in Savannah for 30 years. Following her retirement, the family purchased her parent's farm in Pattonsburg and made it their home.

Eileene enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family. She was a devout Christian and loved serving her Lord. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church where she was the accompanist and helped with Bible School.

Eileene had one of the biggest hearts of anyone. She was always willing to help those in need and would do so without any judgement whatsoever.

In addition to her parents, Emil and Jane Salmon, Eileene was preceded in death by her sister, Charlene Sperry.

Additional survivors include: children, Cindy (Bill) Phillips, Kansas City, MIssouri, and Stephen (Lisa) Yost, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; brother, John Salmon, Pryor, Oklahoma; and sister, Patty Gehle, Fort Madison, Iowa; grandchildren Adam (Gina) Phillips, Caleb Phillips, of Kansas City, Missouri, Jessica Yost, Vern Yost, and Katie Yost, Savannah, MIssouri, Lilly Yost, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Hannah Yost, Mobile, Alabama, and great-grandchildren Rylee Yost and Kayli Tasker of Savannah, MIssouri.

Eileene has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.

Friends of EiIleene may pay their respects from 9 to noon on Saturday, Aug. 1 at Roberson Funeral Home of Pattonsburg, with mandatory masks and social distancing observed.

Due to Covid 19, a private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations or other contributions to be made in the spirit of Eileene's graciousness to Noyes Home for Children, 801 North Noyes Blvd., St. Joseph, Missouri 64506.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.