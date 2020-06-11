Betty Lou (Hass) Yeater

Marionville, Mo.-Betty Lou (Hass) Yeater, 96, of Marionville, Missouri, passed away November 16, 2019.

Survivors: sister, Mary Ellen (Hass) Boll and her husband, Don of Verona, Missouri; three sisters-in-law, Pal Hass of Pittsfield, Illinois, Louise Hass-Taylor, of Gallatin, Missouri and Mary Hass of Garden City, Kansas and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Graveside Service and Inurnment: 11 a.m. Friday, June 12 at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.