Yeakley, Milton L. 1930-2021

BARWSTOW, Calif. - Milton Lewis Yeakley, 90, was called home on Jan. 29, 2021.

Born May 8, 1930, in St. Joseph, Milton was the son of the late Earl Yeakley Sr. and Beulah (Lisle) Yeakley.

He graduated St. Joseph Central High School in 1948, and joined the Army, serving in Korea and honorably discharged as a Corporal, in 1952.

In 1949, while stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, he met and married his first wife, the late Billie Jo Knight, and was blessed with four children: Guy Yeakley, of East Hartford, Connecticut; Katherine Elizabeth (Beth) Chandler, of Ridgecrest, California; Margaret Ann (Peggy) Upjohn, of Manchester, Connecticut; and Christian Andrew (Chris) Yeakley, of Harrisburg, North Carolina.

After settling in Ridgecrest, California, he married the late Pauline (Thompson) Yeakley.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by one grandson, Corporal Travis Upjohn, USMC.

Milton had a warm sense of humor and was given to wanderlust, never happier than when on the open road. A gifted tenor who loved music of all types, often in local theater productions in his younger days.

Milton was also a mechanic who could fix anything, from tanks in Korea to trucks and construction equipment at the Naval Air Weapons Station in China Lake, from where he retired.

The family thanks the devoted staff of the Veterans Home for the care he was given, and especially his granddaughter, Shanna.

A memorial service will be held, when it is safe to travel again. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.