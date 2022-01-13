MOUND CITY, Mo. - Ridge Allen Yates, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
Born Nov. 2, 1954, in Fairfax, Missouri, to Rev. William O (Jack) Yates and Helen Ruth (McCoy) Yates.
As a young boy, Ridge grew up primarily in Tarkio, Missouri, riding his bike around town, mowed lawns for comic books and playing with cousins and his many friends. Ridge was a Boy Scout, Cub Scout and for several years he spent a week at Camp Geiger and worked towards Mic-O-Say.
Ridge graduated from Nodaway Holt High School in 1973. He graduated from NWMSU with a major in Business and a minor in English, where he joined the Pi Sigma Epsilon Fraternity. Who are his brothers to this day.
Ridge worked at the Holt County Soil and Water District and later retired from the USDA as a Field Technician.
On Sept. 3, 1999, in Negril, Jamaica, Ridge married Vicki (Karsten) Yates, who survives of the home. Ridge and Vicki shared a love of the ocean, music and fine art exhibits, and many moments of laughter with friends and family.
Ridge took great pride in his home, he worked hard on his back patio to create a tranquil setting for family and friends to enjoy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ridge is survived by his wife, Vicki; brother, William H. Yates III of Freeman, Missouri and wife Jeanie; brother-in-law, Larry Karsten and wife Jacque of Nevada, Missouri; nephews, William IV Yates, Eric Karsten and son, Ryan of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Dr. Kristopher Karsten, wife Melanie and sons, Brady, Alex, and Sam of Thousand Oaks, California; and numerous cousins.
Farewell Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Mound City Library.
Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
