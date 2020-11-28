Yarnell, Leona L. "Susie" 1944-2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Mrs. Leona Louise "Susie" Yarnell, 76, of Jefferson City, passed away with family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital.

Susie was born on April 24, 1944, in St. Joseph, the only daughter of Ferd and Ruth (Robbins) Seckinger.

In 1962, Susie graduated from Lafayette High School, where she had met the love of her life, John Thomas "JT" Yarnell. They married on Sept. 11, 1964, beginning a life-long partnership and creating a wonderful family with their two sons, Jeffrey and Mark.

With JT's employment at the Missouri Department of Transportation, Susie and JT lived in St. Joseph, St. Louis, Sikeston and Jefferson City.

Susie held various work and volunteer roles over the years, retiring from the Missouri State Auditor's Office in 2001. Her most valued time was spent volunteering at the Samaritan Center and her church, serving as a greeter and lay minister.

Susie had strong faith and was a member of First Christian Church for almost 50 years.

Susie's pride and joy were her family and friends.

Her favorite times were spent traveling the country to visit people, golf, and experience new places, weekends at Big Lake in northwest Missouri, participating in grandchildren activities, gardening and cooking family meals.

Susie always looked forward to "Camp Grandma," when she had individual time planned for each grandchild. She was a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother, friend and so much more. She will be greatly missed by all.

Survivors include: her husband of 56 years, JT Yarnell; two sons, Jeff Yarnell (Susan) of Arlington, Virginia and Mark Yarnell (Ann) of Maryland Heights, Missouri; two brothers, Clifford Seckinger (Barb) and David Seckinger (Becky Slibowski) all of St. Joseph; and grandchildren: Tyler, Carter, Madeline and Samuel Yarnell.

She was preceded in death by: her parents and brother, Ron "Butch" Seckinger.

A celebration of life with be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to be sent to the Susie Yarnell Memorial Fund at First Christian Church, Jefferson City.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.