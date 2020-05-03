Yarnell, Larry P. "Pat" 1949-2020

Larry Patrick (Pat) Yarnell, 71, passed away on May 1, 2020, at home with his family by his side, after a two year battle with leukemia.

He was born on March 2, 1949, in St Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Olin Dale and Betty Jean (White) Yarnell.

He leaves behind his wife Paulette "Prissy", to whom he was married for nearly 50 years.

Survivors include: their children: Kelley (Carl) Eiberger, of Kansas City, Missouri, Kami (Dustin) Link of Kansas City, Katie (Mark) Molloy of Smithville, Missouri, and Mark (Melinda) Yarnell, of Smithville; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren; as well as his brothers: Michael (Rhonda) of Kansas City and Danny George (Debbie) of St Joseph; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He lived a long life of 71 years, filled with a successful career and a close, loving family.

As a young man, he was drafted to the U.S. Army, where he served as a Green Beret.

He retired from the Greater Kansas City Laborers' Union, Local 264, where he served as a laborer, then a Business Agent and later as the Business Manager/Secretary Treasurer for Western MO & KS Laborers District Council.

After retiring, Pat and Prissy settled near Sail Boat Cove in Paradise, where he continued his lifelong hobbies in the great outdoors, especially fishing and tending to his garden.

He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Paradise Cemetery, Paradise, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to: the ACS Hope Lodge of Kansas City at 1120 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64105.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.