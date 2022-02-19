John A. Yantzi, 59, St. Joseph, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
On Feb. 8, 1963, he was born in Kansas City, Kansas, to Donald and Ethel (Gaynor) Yantzi.
He married Tammy R. Hirter on Sept. 2, 1994. She survives of the home.
John enjoyed horticulture, crafting, and World War II documentaries. A husband, a father, a grandpa, a tequila connoisseur, a music aficionado, and a cigar enthusiast. He loved spending time with his children and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Donald Yantzi.
He is survived by his wife; children, Bonnie Yantzi, and Alexandra Yantzi Allen (Darrius Allen); grandchild, Bertram Darrius Allen, Jr.; brothers, David and Phillip Yantzi.
Services 1 p.m. Monday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
