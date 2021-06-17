Michael Paul Wysling, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.
He was born May 13, 1957, in Alameda, California, son of Phyllis and Barrett Wysling.
He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1975.
Following high school, Mike joined the U.S. Navy. He later graduated from Missouri Western State College, with a degree in Communications.
He married Jody Peery on April 6, 1984, St. Joseph.
Mike worked at FOX 4 for 20 years, retiring in 2014 as a Technical Engineer.
He loved football, especially the KC Chiefs. He also enjoyed reading and golfing.
Mike was preceded in death by: father, Barrett Wysling; mother, Phyllis Neal; and brother, Bradley Wysling.
Survivors include: wife, Jody Wysling of the home; daughter, Stormy (Dusty) Laun of St. Joseph; son, Anthony Wysling of St. Joseph; brother, Jeff (Kathy) Wysling of St. Joseph; sister, Leann (Scott) Neal Reilly of Massachusetts; sister, Rebecca Schoenneman of New Mexico; grandchildren, Selena Gillespie and Devon Laun.
Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Mr. Wysling will be cremated following the service.
The inurnment will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas, at a later date with U.S. Navy Funeral Honors.
Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
