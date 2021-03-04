Brad Wysling, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021.

He was born May 5, 1958, to Barry and Phyllis Wysling.

Brad married Sheryl (Shewmaker) on Dec. 21, 1981.

He was a member of the United States Air Force.

Brad was an eccentric, stubborn man that loved to laugh and joke around. He was a diehard Biden supporter and loved to boat, fish, hunt and garden.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Krystal Wysling; son, Paul Shipley; father, Barry Wysling I; and mother, Phyllis Neal.

Survivors include wife, Sheryl; sons, Bear Wysling (Jamie) and Toby Wysling; brothers, Mike Wysling (Jody) and Jeff Wysling; sisters LeAnn Neal-Reilly (Scott), and Becky Schonoman.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Please select Brad's Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.