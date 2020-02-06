Wynn, Sharon S. 1939-2020

BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. - Sharon Sue Wynn, 80, of Burlington Junction, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, after a brief stay at Parkdale Manor, in Maryville, Missouri.

Sharon was born on May 28, 1939, in Rock Port, Missouri, to Orval O. (Johnston) Wagner and Gladys M. (Langfelt) Wagner.

Her father was killed in action in World War II.

Her mother married Bob Maxwell, and the family moved to Torrington, Wyoming, where Sharon graduated from high school. She got a scholarship and graduated from beauty school.

She returned to Missouri, attended Northwest Missouri State University, then opened a beauty salon in Fairfax, Missouri.

She married Ben Wynn.

They farmed and operated Wynn Bros. Trucking, in Burlington Junction.

She opened Gala Beauty Salon and Wynn-D-Hill Beauty Salon in Burlington Junction. Sharon retired from her beautician career and became a commodities stockbroker, working for Ed Cole Commodities in Maryville.

In 1989, she moved to Alaska and became a cook at a bar/restaurant in Wasilla. There she developed a love of cooking and retuned to Nodaway County.

In 2001, she opened Third Street Diner, in Maryville. In 2006, she opened Kiss My Grits Kafe', in Burlington Junction. She was the owner and operator of that popular diner and got to share the results of her love of cooking with her community until she was 79 years old, when she fell ill with cancer.

Sharon's greatest joys in life were: raising her three children, her grandchildren, giving back to her community, having and being a good friend, dancing, cooking, and taking care of the many, many animals she adopted throughout her life.

While her children were growing up, she was a member of the Community Betterment organization in Burlington Junction, and was instrumental in upgrading and expanding the baseball and tennis park there, as well as getting a housing development built for senior citizens, where she served on the board.

She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Burlington Junction.

She was preceded in death by: her father and mother; stepfathers, Bob Maxwell and Ray Robertson; and infant brother, Gary.

Survivors include: her husband, Ben Wynn; three children: J. Benny (Paula) Wynn, Jody (B. Walker) Wynn and Jamey Wynn; eight grandchildren: Nickolas (Shaye) Wynn, Heather (Devan) Baur, Sarah Beth Wynn, Sharese Yount, Shaylee Yount, Emalee Wynn, Jaylee Wynn and Ryder Wynn; and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Burlington Junction Christian Church, under the direction of Price Funeral Home.

The family will receive guests at the church at 10 a.m.

Burial immediately following the services will be at Green Hill Cemetery, in Rockport.

Following the gravesite services, dinner will be served at the Methodist Church in Burlington Junction.

The family suggests memorials to the American Legion Burlington Junction.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.