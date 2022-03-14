Kenneth Wayne Wykert, 84, of St. Joseph, formerly of Troy, Kansas, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Kenneth was born on Aug. 26, 1937, in Troy, to George and Della (Murphy) Wykert.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a crane operator.
Kenneth married Ida Rae Howland on Aug. 23, 1964. She preceded him in death on July 19, 1992.
He was also preceded by his parents and brothers, Bobbie Gene and Billy Dean Wykert.
Survivors include: his nieces, Kim Whitsell and P.J. Wykert; nephew, Billy Dean Wykert; sister, Thelma Lawson; two brothers, George Wykert, Charles Wykert; numerous cousins and friends.
Funeral Service: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy.
Visitation 1:30 p.m. one hour prior to service, at the funeral home.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, in Troy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Donor's choice of any Veterans Program or Heritage Hospice.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
