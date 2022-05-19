Wyckoff, John K. 1931-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

John Kenneth Wyckoff, Jr. "Pat", 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home.
Pat was born on March 17, 1931, in St. Joseph, to John Kenneth Wyckoff Sr and Hildreth Rhodes (Henderson) Wyckoff. He lived most all his life in St. Joseph. Pat graduated from Central High School and attended St. Joseph Jr. College. He worked for and retired from Wire Rope in St. Joseph. He served in the U.S. Army in a MASH unit during the Korean War. Running was a passion of his. He ran 26 marathons and many shorter races making many running friends.
Pat is a member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church in St. Joseph, where he was active in Senior ministries, Mariners, Kids Zone and had served as elder and deacon.
He married Doris Ottinger on Oct. 22, 1955, at Brookdale Church in St. Joseph. She survives of the home.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bert Wyckoff.
Additional survivors include his children and grandchildren, Wendy Mullaney (Jim); grandchildren, Patrick Mullaney, Tara Mullaney (Darin Wolyniec), Eric Wyckoff (Angela); grandchildren, Alyssa Johnson (Ariel), Bryanna Wyckoff, Ethan Wyckoff, Jared Wyckoff, Lisa Wyckoff; sister, Carolyn Creighton (George); and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service, Saturday, May 21, 2022, 2 p.m., atBrookdale Presbyterian Church in St. Joseph. Inurnment; Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph. Visitation: family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at Brookdale (1 to 2 p.m. Saturday)
Memorials: Brookdale Presbyterian Church c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, Kansas 66090
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.