Elenor Joyce Wyble, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.

She was born Sept. 17, 1939, to Benjamin and Letha (Barnes) Woosley in Savannah, Missouri.

Elenor married Bennie Wyble Oct. 1, 1955.

She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother.

Elenor liked to paint and was a good artist.

She enjoyed cooking for her children.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Yevonne Wyble; great-grandson, Irvin Sterner; grandson, Austin Wyble; and 13 siblings.

Survivors include: children: Benjamin Wyble, Rusty Wyble (Cathy), Sherry Wyble, Janette Wampler (Kelly), Julie Wyble, Kelly Barnes, Elvis Wyble (Amber); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Farewell graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oddfellow Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Heart Association.

Obituary and online guestbook at: simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.