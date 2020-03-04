Wyatt, John F. 1960-2020

Willis, Texas - John Floyd Wyatt, 59, of Willis, passed away in Texas on Jan. 9, 2020.

John was born March 22, 1960, in St. Joseph, to William "Bill" Wyatt Sr. and Betty Mick of Plattsburg, Missouri.

He graduated from East Buchanan C-1 High School, Gower, Missouri, in 1978. He later became an over-the-road truck driver and dedicated his life to his career.

John was known for his extremely giving heart. He always looked after his entire family and treated everyone he met as family.

John was extremely close with his twin brother, who he lost soon before his own passing.

John was proceeded in death by: his daughter, Michelle Wyatt; his parents; and brothers, Jim Wyatt, of Willis, and Robert "Bob" Wyatt, of Elwood, Kansas.

John is survived by his four siblings: Diana Wyatt, Bill Wyatt Jr. (Vicky), Pam Wyatt (Steven) and Cindy Asti (Mario).

He was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.