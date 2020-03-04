Wyatt, James F. 1960-2019

Willis, Texas - James Franklin Wyatt, 59, of Willis, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019.

Jim was born March 22, 1960, in St. Joseph, to William "Bill" Wyatt Sr. and Betty Mick of Plattsburg, Missouri.

He graduated from East Buchanan C-1 High School, Gower, Missouri, in 1978. He later went on to earn is license practical nursing degree at North Central Missouri College and spent his career caring for others.

Jim was known for his huge personality and even bigger heart. His presence was made known by his ornery ways and loud, intoxicating laugh.

He was extremely close with his twin brother, John Wyatt, who passed away shortly after Jim.

Jim was proceeded in death by: his parents; and brother, Robert "Bob" Wyatt, of Elwood, Kansas.

Jim is survived by: his five children: Jimmy Wyatt, Joey Wyatt, Patsy Wyatt, Josh Wyatt and Brandon Wyatt; four siblings: Diana Wyatt, Bill Wyatt Jr. (Vicky), Pam Wyatt (Steven) and Cindy Asti (Mario).

He was also survived by eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.