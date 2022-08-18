Wyant, Lloyd R. 1936-2022 Fairfax, Va.

FAIRFAX, Va. - Lloyd Ronald "Ron" Wyant, 86, Fairfax, Virginia, passed away on April 20, 2022.
He was born on April 13, 1936, to Lloyd and Emma (Dotson) Wyant, in St. Joseph.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Stefanie (Kube) Wyant; brother, John Wyant (Barbie) of Charleston, South Carolina; daughters, Rebecca Wyant, of Tucson, Arizona, and Stephenie Xicotencatl (Ivan) of Tucson; three grandchildren, Amanda Stevens, Myles Stevens (Lori Filis), Tyler Stevens (Lindsey); great-grandson, Zayne Stevens; niece, Jackie Wyant Harris (Ted) of Fort Worth, Texas; and nephew, Jonathan Wyant (Erika) of Lutz, Florida.
Ron graduated from Central High School in 1954. While in high school, he participated in many activities such as: Track (Captain), Student Council, Hi-Y (President), and Forum Club (President). He attended and graduated from Kansas University in 1960 where he received a degree in Architectural Engineering.
Business opportunities took him to Detroit (Bendix Corporation), Tucson, Riverside, Ca (Bournes), Riyadh and Jeddah Saudi Arabia and Virginia (Parsons Corporation).
Ron enjoyed traveling the world. His favorite places to explore were Portugal and Madeira, Spain where he met his beloved wife, Stefanie.
Ron will be laid to rest in Rottendorf, Germany near his wife's family home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
