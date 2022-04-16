Wright, Roy M. 1957-2022 Moore, Okla.

MOORE, Okla. - Roy Milton Wright, 64, died Wednesday April 13, 2022, in Moore, Oklahoma.
Roy was born July 9, 1957 in Maysville, Missouri, to Roy M. and Erma F. (Hutson) Wright.
He was the first born of seven children to that union.
Preceded in death are both parents, and a brother, Johnny H Wright.
Roy is survived by: his wife of 39 years, Betty; and four sons: Joshua (Jessamy), James (Rachel) and Antony and Gregory Wright; and six grandchildren.
Roy loved being a dad and grandpa and spent every minute he could with them.
A celebration of Roy's life will be held April 24, 2022, at his home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
