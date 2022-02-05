MELBOURNE, FLA. - Robert L. "Bob" Wright, 85, Melbourne, Florida, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
He was born Feb. 19, 1936, in Easton, Missouri, to Warren and Hazel (Taylor) Wright.
Upon graduation from Lafayette High School in St. Joseph, in 1954, Bob joined the U.S. Air Force and married Margaret Ann Francks from Fairfax, Vermont, April 20, 1957. She survives of the home.
Bob retired from AGP in St. Joseph in 1997 and spent his retirement enjoying, hunting, fishing and golf.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, William and sister, Corene.
Additional survivors include: sons, Robert A. Wright (Laurie), David Wright; grandchildren, Jessica Lee Wright (Nick), Taylor Wright; great-grandchild, Lynni Sharp; sister, Patricia Lloyd (Rick).
Bob was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouri cremation.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
