Penny Jean Wright, 65, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
She was born March 3, 1956, in St. Joseph, to Dale and Rena (Cox) Snapp.
Penny enjoyed gardening, dogs, and was a caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include siblings, Anna M. Snapp, Emily K. Dunn, and Billy D. Snapp.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
