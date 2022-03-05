MELBOURNE, Fla. -Margaret A. "Peggy" Wright, 84, Melbourne, passed away Saturday, Febr. 19, 2022.
She was born April 13, 1937, in New York City, New York, to Arnold and Marjorie (Kendall) Francks.
She married Robert L. "Bob" Wright on April 20, 1957. He preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2022.
Peggy's work career was in banking, working as a bank service representative in St. Joseph, but she always felt her most important job was being a stay-at-home mom and raising her sons.
She was a former member of Huffman United Methodist Church and sang in the choir and was also member of the St. Joseph Sweet Adelines Chorus for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Survivors include: sons, Robert A. Wright (Laurie), and David Wright; two grandchildren, Jessica Lee Wright (Nick) and Taylor B. Wright; great-grandchild, Lynni Sharp.
Peggy lived and worked in St. Joseph for over 50 years before moving to Melbourne, where she and Bob lived out their remaining years in retirement, making many new friends in their Grand Isle community and at Pineda Presbyterian Church.
She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by family and friends.
Peggy was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
