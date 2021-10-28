Wright, Olivia A. 2006-2021 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Olivia Ann Wright, age 15, was born April 26, 2006, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of David Lynn Wright and Candace Fern (Canaday) and passed away Oct. 23, 2021.
Olivia loved and was excellent at Bible Quizzing and thoroughly enjoyed all those she competed with. She also adored her pet bunny Plum.
Survivors include her parents; twin sister, Janet Lynn; grandmother, Barbara Sutton; and many other loved ones and friends.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Maysville, Missouri. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the First Baptist Church.
Memorial Contributions: Midland Ministries.
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
