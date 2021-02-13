Oliver J. "T" Wright, 62, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at the home of his son, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

He was born Feb. 28, 1958 in Memphis, Tennessee.

"T" moved to St. Joseph in the late 1970's as a painter and met Bereatha "Kay" Carriger, they were later married.

He was a man known for his patience and the Papa that he was. "T" spent his last days in the company of his children and grandchildren at his request. He was also a cancer survivor.

"T" enjoyed being a handy man, listening to music, playing the Playstation, watching wrestling, cooking, but most of all being a Papa to his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bereatha; mother, Lucille Wright; brothers, Howard Sledge and Robert Harmon.

Survivors include children, Melissa Carriger, Tyson Carriger (Crystal); grandchildren, Traquon Cruse, Demasjiay Cruse, Zariyah Carriger-Jones, O'Lyvia Carriger, Tyson Carriger, Jr., Bryson Carriger; siblings, Mary Wright, Annie Franklin, Ever Jean Pettis, Agnes Wright, James Wright, Jimmy Wright, Jerry Wright, Patricia Wright; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special Thank You to Mosaic Life Care for the exceptional care of "T".

The family will gather with friends 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.