Micheal A. Wright
Micheal Anthony Wright, 28, passed away on March 19, 2021.
He recently turned his life around and was living a beautiful life with his life partner, Daniela Funk, who is expecting his child. Micheal was a loving father to Landyn, James, Ky-Lynn and Elliott. Micheal enjoyed his friends and family and loved making everybody laugh. He always had a smile for everyone he saw. He touched a lot of lives in his short life and left a handprint on all.
He is survived by a grandmother, Rhonda Wright; a mother, Tawny Boling; a father, Greg Wright, Jr., his nephew, David Miller; and his sister, Richele Jenkins and husband Randy; sister, Shelby Bonea; a brother, Ryan Funk; a brother, D.J. and wife Tammy; a brother, Corey Sellars; his aunts, Susan Parker, Michelle Wright and Jamie Villanueva; his cousin, Nicholas Melendez and wife Jourdynn; cousin, Simon Gutierrez; and so many more. His family is big but he loved them all.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother and grandfather, Linda and Richard Cellarius, and a grandfather, Greg Wright, Sr.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, with a Memorial Service following at 7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
A Celebration of Life and dinner will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the VFW in St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
