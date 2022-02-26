SAVANNAH, Mo. - Michael "Mike" Andrew Wright, 69, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at a Savannah health care facility. He was born March 29, 1952, in St. Joseph, son of Catherine and Alvin Wright. He graduated from Lafayette High School. Mike married Mary Herring on Dec. 18, 1969, in Savannah. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving from 1970 to 1973. He worked at Seitz Foods and later Mead Products. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and playing poker with his buddies.
Preceding him in death are his wife, Mary Irene Wright; his parents; brothers, Alvin "Bud" Wright and James Wright.
Survivors include, sons, George Michael Wright, St. Joseph and Eric (Betsy) Wright of Gower, Missouri; sister, Ramona (Craig) Conant of Warrensburg, Missouri; brother, John (Wanda) Wright of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Hayden and Paige Wright; numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Wright has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Rupp Funeral Home. A Graveside Service and Inurnment with Military Honors will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March, 2, 2022, at Savannah Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
