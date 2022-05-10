May C. Wright

SKIDMORE, Mo. - May Catherine (Ruhl) Wright, 83, of rural Skidmore, Missouri, passed away on April 28, 2022, at her home.

Cathy has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Calvary Chapel, 24770 Interlude Road, Maryville. The service time will be 5 p.m.

Family will meet friends and family from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel.

An inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be directed in Cathy's name to the Calvary Chapel, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

