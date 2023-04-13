Theodore "Ted" Eugene Wright Jr., 101, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his home. He was born March 28, 1922, in St. Joseph, son of Ethel (Moore) and Theodore Wright. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1942. He worked at Swift as a butcher. Ted enjoyed gardening, he loved his flowers and tinkering with whatever he could. Ted was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ed Wright; sister, Marjorie Johannes; and the mother of his children, Darlene Wright.

To plant a tree in memory of Wright Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.