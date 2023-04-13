Theodore "Ted" Eugene Wright Jr., 101, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his home. He was born March 28, 1922, in St. Joseph, son of Ethel (Moore) and Theodore Wright. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1942. He worked at Swift as a butcher. Ted enjoyed gardening, he loved his flowers and tinkering with whatever he could. Ted was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ed Wright; sister, Marjorie Johannes; and the mother of his children, Darlene Wright.
Survivors include children, Patti (Bill) Wiebe, Theodore "Ted" Wright III, and Michelle Applegate, all of St. Joseph; brother, George Wright, of Colorado; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Ted's grandson, Doug Kowalewycz and Tradition's Hospice for the special care which they provided.
Mr. Wright has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
