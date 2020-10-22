Jimmie E. Wright, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
He was born March 31, 1949, to J.E. and Hattie (Eversole) Wright.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include: daughter, Amanda Pick (Randy); sister, Dixie Neal; brothers, Johnnie Wright (Kim), David Wright, Danny Wright; sister, Vickie Wright; brother, Jamie Wright (Lisa); numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Farewell Services and Interment 3 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Farewell Services and Interment 3 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.