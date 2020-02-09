Hubert "Hub" Wright, 96, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

He was born March 5, 1923, in St. Joseph.

Hub married Anna "Ruth" Drake Sept. 2, 1977; she survives of the home.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Philippines, from 1942 to 1946.

Hub retired from Whitaker Cable after many years of employment.

He enjoyed watching baseball, taking care of his lawn, cars, fishing and was a devoted Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Hub was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Sylvia (Dyer) Wright and nephew, Kenny Koons.

Additional survivors include: daughter, Linda Hart; granddaughters, Amy Duffield (Robert), Cynthia Gese (Darin); sister, Esther Koons; nieces, Susan Kneib and Sally Morlock; cousin, Ted Wright.

Farewell Services: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

