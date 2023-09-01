Wright, Harold 1964-2023 Menomonee Falls, Wis.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Harold Wright, aged 59. Harold departed this world on Aug. 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, leaving behind a legacy of love, dedication, and a commitment to both family and personal growth.

Born on May 22, 1964, in Cameron, Missouri, Harold Wright was a remarkable man who personified the values of love, integrity, and lifelong learning. He dedicated his life to nurturing his family and supporting them in every way possible. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a doting grandfather. His family was his greatest source of pride and joy; he always put them first, cherishing every moment spent together.

(1) comment

DKSLDAVE

I was a neighbor to Emma Caster and her husband in St. Joseph MO. I had the pleasure of meeting Young Herold at the time also. Very sorry for your loss! God Bless!

