Wright, Harold 1964-2023 Menomonee Falls, Wis.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Harold Wright, aged 59. Harold departed this world on Aug. 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, leaving behind a legacy of love, dedication, and a commitment to both family and personal growth.
Born on May 22, 1964, in Cameron, Missouri, Harold Wright was a remarkable man who personified the values of love, integrity, and lifelong learning. He dedicated his life to nurturing his family and supporting them in every way possible. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a doting grandfather. His family was his greatest source of pride and joy; he always put them first, cherishing every moment spent together.
Harold met his beloved wife, Roberta (Lawrence), as children and were high school sweethearts. On May 23, 1987, they were united in marriage at Marvin McMurry United Methodist Church, in St. Joseph.
Harold graduated from Lafayette High School in 1982. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 1986. Harold pursued graduate study at Purdue University, where he earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Chemical Engineering in 1991. His time at Purdue was marked by his dedication to academic rigor and his thirst for knowledge, traits that he would carry with him throughout his life.
Harold's extensive career was characterized by his deep expertise in and dedication to the field of renewable energy. Harold worked for Conoco Phillips,where he served as the Director of Gas-to-Liquids Research & Development. He worked as the Vice President of Technology at Eltron Research & Development. He held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Rentech. Harold also served as the President and Chief Executive Officer at RESKaidi. In his final professional role as a Consultant at B&H Arvada, he worked with many people and organizations across the field to share his knowledge tofurther innovation.
Throughout his professional journey, Harold's commitment to education and personal development remained unwavering. He understood the importance of continuous learning and shared his knowledge and wisdom generously with those around him, leading to many publications andpatents.
Harold's passing leaves a void that can never be filled, but his spirit and legacy will continue to shine brightly through the lives he touched. We will forever remember him for his unwavering love, his dedication to family, andhis lifelong pursuit of knowledge.
Rest in peace, dear Harold. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
Harold is survived by wife Roberta; son, Benjamin (Alexandra Maier); one grandchild; and sister, Joanne Rainey.
He was preceded in death by parents, William and Emma Jean (Castor) Wright.
A private memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harold's name to UMCOR Advance #999895.
(1) comment
I was a neighbor to Emma Caster and her husband in St. Joseph MO. I had the pleasure of meeting Young Herold at the time also. Very sorry for your loss! God Bless!
