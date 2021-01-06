WATHENA, Kan. - Francis (Davis) Wright, 73, of Wathena, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at her home.

Francis was born on Nov. 26, 1947, in Sparks, Kansas, to Calap and Helen (Atwood) Davis.

She was a lifelong resident of Wathena. Francis was a cook and housekeeper at the Wathena Nursing Home, for 18 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her children: Larry and Jason Wright, of the home, Brenda Polito, of St. Joseph; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; her siblings: Kay Denny, Warren Davis, Ruth Ann Davis, Carl Davis and Donna Davis

Funeral: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.

Burial: Iola Cemetery south of Sparks.

Visitation: Thursday evening 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Memorials: Francis Zacklene Memorial Fund, c/o the funeral home P.O.Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090.

