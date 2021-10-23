Diane Louise Wright, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in a St. Joseph health care center. She was born March 7, 1941, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Virginia and Harley Spillman. She graduated from Benton high school class of 1959 and retired from the City of St. Joseph as a Parking Lot Cashier, she then worked as a lunch room lady for the St. Joseph School District. She enjoyed casino, playing cards, doing yard work, and was a member of and RLDS.
Diane was preceded in death by husband, James Wright; her parents; and a son, Wesley Nigh, Jr..
Survivors include, daughter, Kelley Smyth, St. Joseph; grandchildren, Christopher Wesley Nigh, Cruise Smyth, and Daytona Smyth; great-granddaughter, Callie Nigh; sisters, Harlene (J.P.) Pankau, Connie (Dick) Smothers, and Shirley (Larry) Herring, all of St. Joseph.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Andy Campbell officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
