OREGON, Mo. - Deborah Lynn "Deb" Wright, 69, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Oregon.
Deb was born March 30, 1952, to Vernon A. "Pee Wee" and Rose Mary (Kirschbaum) Wright.
Deb was preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Chris Wright and Craig Wright; and a niece, Kim Kinne.
Deb is survived by her son, Matthew Meyers Wright, Kansas City, Missouri; siblings: Linda (Dennis) Blum, Oregon, Julie (Sam) Blackwell, Cameron, Missouri, Brian (Glenda) Wright, Wellington, Kansas; Vernon "Ace" Wright, St. Joseph and Eric (Sonia) Wright, Gower, Missouri; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Per her wishes, there will be no formal services.
Online condolences and complete obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
