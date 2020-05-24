Jessica Lynn Wright-Buhs, 42, of St. Joseph, passed away May 20, 2020. Jessica was born July 22, 1977, in Los Gatos, California, to John and Pamela (Bishop) Bernardino.

She was grooming manager of Puppy Love Grooming.

Jessica married Kyle Buhs on Aug. 18, 2014, and he survives.

Also surviving are: her father John; daughter Kelly-Lynn Owens; two sons, Michael Burrows, Donovan Coon; sister Heather Phelan; brother Eric Bernardino; nieces, Kara Bernardino and Jylian Phelan; nephew Tristan Bernardino; other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

She loved digital bowling and loved all type of animals.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.