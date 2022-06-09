Brian E. Wright

ALBANY, Mo. - Brian Eugene Wright, 63, Albany, Missouri, passed away June 3, 2022, at his home he shared with the love of his life, Grace Wright-Lawrence.

Extended family: Dorothy Wright-Mitchell (Kevin), Mason, Madelyn; Erika Wright-SanJuan (Ali), Jaydon, Karson, Kohl, Kase; Mary Wright-Quinley (Bryan), Reagan, Brysan; Michelle Wright-Dittmer (Gregory), Christopher, Zachary (Alayna), Heather Lemon.

Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Sunday, June12, at Lone Star Church, 6006 State Highway FF, Denver MO 64441.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

