Brian E. WrightALBANY, Mo. - Brian Eugene Wright, 63, Albany, Missouri, passed away June 3, 2022, at his home he shared with the love of his life, Grace Wright-Lawrence.Extended family: Dorothy Wright-Mitchell (Kevin), Mason, Madelyn; Erika Wright-SanJuan (Ali), Jaydon, Karson, Kohl, Kase; Mary Wright-Quinley (Bryan), Reagan, Brysan; Michelle Wright-Dittmer (Gregory), Christopher, Zachary (Alayna), Heather Lemon.Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Sunday, June12, at Lone Star Church, 6006 State Highway FF, Denver MO 64441.Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
