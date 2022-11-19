LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Ronald Doyle Wrehe, 68, Lees Summit, Missouri, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his home.

He was born Sept. 25, 1954, in St. Joseph, to Robert and Ada Eudora (Robison) Wrehe. He was a 1973 graduate of Central High School where he was inducted into the Central High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 with his 1973 baseball team. He earned his bachelor's degree in marketing from Missouri Western State University.

