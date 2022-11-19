LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Ronald Doyle Wrehe, 68, Lees Summit, Missouri, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 25, 1954, in St. Joseph, to Robert and Ada Eudora (Robison) Wrehe. He was a 1973 graduate of Central High School where he was inducted into the Central High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 with his 1973 baseball team. He earned his bachelor's degree in marketing from Missouri Western State University.
Ron married Cynthia (Cindy) Louise Thompson on Oct. 15, 1977. She survives of the home.
He worked in sales at Boyle Midway in Wichita, Kansas, and Hillyard Chemical, in St. Joseph, and then as finance manager for Dick Smith Ford, in Kansas City, Missouri. He most recently worked at Arrow Truck Sales, in Kansas City, before retiring due to health in 2022.
Ron was a member of Charity Zeredetha Lodge #189 of St. Joseph. He also volunteered for the Special Olympics.
Ron loved baseball and played from age 7 through college and coached his sons throughout their childhood. Ron was thrilled to mentor his son, Zach, as he began his high school baseball coaching career. He was an avid fan of the Oklahoma Sooners, Kansas City Chiefs, and the St. Louis Cardinals.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dodie Wrehe; his parents-in-law, John and Jeanne Thompson; and his brother-in-law Jim Watson.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Cynthia (Cindy); his sons, Erich Michael Wrehe and Zachary Bryan Wrehe (Amy); grandchildren, Austin Wrehe and Hazel Brenner; brother, Bob Wrehe (Toni); in-laws, Tom Thompson, Connie Watson and Dennis Thompson (Melissa); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial noon Monday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, St. Joseph. Private inurnment at a later date, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri.
The family will gather with friends 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church, where a Parish Rosary will be recited at 11:45 a.m. A reception will follow the Mass at the Parish Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Luke's Hospice or Missouri Special Olympics.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
