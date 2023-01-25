PICKERING, Mo. - Dale Eugene Wray, 67, of Pickering, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.
Dale was born in Clarinda, Iowa, to Henry and Goldie M. (McNeese) Wray. They preceded him in death, Goldie in 1971, and Henry in 1996. He was also preceded by his brother, Dennis, and grandson, Tucker Wray.
Dale worked with his dad at Wray Salvage in Pickering. Then when Henry retired, Dale became the owner and operator and retired 26 years later. He enjoyed working on cars, he liked to mow and tend his yard, visiting with family and enjoyed spending time with his great-grandson, Aiden. He had lived all his life in the area.
On May 31, 1976, Dale was united in marriage to Donna Sue Auffert at the St. Gregory's Catholic Church. She survives of the home.
He is also survived by his children, Danny (Katie) Wray, Maryville, Missouri, Nick (Jennifer) Wray, Pickering, Mike Wray, Pickering, Tristian (Felicia) Wray, Pickering, and Angie (Hank) Nickolaus, Arnold, Missouri; his brother, Bob Lewis, Springfield, Missouri; and his two sisters, Bonnie Findley, Louisburg, Missouri, and Kay (Mike) Dye, Louisburg; 19 grandchildren; and three (with one on the way) great- grandchildren.
Dale has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
No formal visitation is planned. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Dale Wray, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.