Wray, Barbara 1930-2020

KINGMAN, Ariz. - Barbara "Bobbie" Wray, 90, of Kingman, Arizona, went to heaven on Dec. 24, 2020, due to Alzheimer.

Barbara was born in San Diego, California, to Arthur and Lydia Franke on Oct. 17, 1930. After marrying Paul Wray in August of 1951 during a small ceremony in Long Beach, California, they moved to St. Joseph.

Barbara had a career in banking starting in 1952 till her retirement in the early 80's. She was active in the Women's Banking Assoc. She loved to read, sew and travel. She belonged to the Lady Bugs, Book Club and Sewing Club.

Barbara was a giving and loving wife, sister and aunt. She is survived by her sister Gloria Beaman, many nieces and one nephew.

We would like to thank the staff at Vintage Gardens, Cerbat Guest Home and Living Waters Hospice for their loving care of Barbara. Also Pastor Brian Weinberger of Grace Lutheran Church for his prayers during her time of need.

She is buried at Mount Auburn Cemetery next to her husband in St Joseph. No services are planned at this time.

Family request contributions to Alzheimer research in lieu of flowers. Would be greatly appreciated. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.