Woten, Karen E. St. Joseph, Mo.

Karen E. Woten
Karen E. Woten, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
She was born in Topeka, Kansas, to Herbert and Mary (Dunn) Gibler.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include daughters, Teresa Gall (Steve), Tracy Klamert (Bill), Toni Grace (Bill), Tami Kovac (Mike), Tabetha Filbert, Tricia Litton (Ronnie); 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sharen Wiseman; and brother, Herbert Gibler, II.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Alzheimer's Association.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
