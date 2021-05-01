Woten, Karen E. 1940-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, May 3, 4:30 to 6:30 at the shelter house at Bartlett Park. Cards can be mailed to 2805 Jackson Street, St. Joseph MO 64507. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
Most Popular
Articles
- Child dies after hit-and-run
- St. Joe resident charged with assault by peanuts
- Documents show unfiled charges: Delivery, resisting, theft of a firearm
- Police vehicle involved in car crash
- Police confirm man found in ditch died in car crash
- Apple Blossom Parade returns on Saturday
- Thunderbirds arrive, controlled crash during practice
- Woman charged after hit-and-run, child in critical condition
- Northwest forward Ryan Hawkins enters transfer portal
- Case continued for man charged with murdering child
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.