Worley, Larry E. 1936-2021

Larry Eugene Worley, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Larry was born on Oct. 27, 1936, in Forbes, Missouri. He was a member of the Air National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1962. He then worked on the railroad for 42 years.

He was a generous, kind, and wonderful man. Larry's favorite hobby was playing cards, and being with family and friends. He was a man of faith and a dedicated member of the Faucett Christian Church. Larry was easy to love and will be missed by many.

Larry is survived by son, Craig Worley; brothers, Ronnie and LeRoy (Irene) Worley; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jan Worley; son, Lanny Worley; brothers, Sherman and Richard Worley; and sister, Rosie (Worley) Miller.

There will be a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the familysuggests donations to the Faucett Christian Church: 715 3rd Street, Faucett, MO 64448.

Arrangements: Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney 816-903-8888. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.