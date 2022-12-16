Worland, Nancy L. 1944-2022 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Nancy Louise Worland, 78, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Dec. 13, 2022. She was born July 17, 1944, to Luther C. and Doris I. (Hewitt) Zimmerman in Turney, Missouri.
Nancy married Robert E. Worland Aug. 6, 1961. She worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections as a cook supervisor and Cameron Middle School.
Nancy liked to knit, do puzzles, cook, and go for drives with her husband. She loved holidays and gatherings surrounded by her family. She was a caring, nurturing mother. She was proud of her husband and their marriage that lasted 61 years. She was kind beyond description. Her laughter and generous personality would light up a room. She was the center of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Doris Zimmerman, and brother, Ray Zimmerman.
Nancy is survived by her husband Bob of the home; daughter, Nancy (Mitch) Robinson, Weatherby, Missouri; four sons, Ed (Debbie) Worland, Kidder, Missouri, Mike Worland (Allison Gamble), Northfield, Minnesota, John Worland (Courtney) Cameron, Tom (Natalie) Worland, Cameron; eight grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; two sisters, Deborah Person, Cameron, Rebecca Zimmerman (Jeanne Schott), Overland Park, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cameron Food Pantry.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial, Shambaugh-Cope Cemetery, Weatherby.
