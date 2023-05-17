Workman, Patricia A. 1936-2023 King City, Mo. May 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KING CITY, Mo. - Patricia Ann "Pat" Workman, 86, King City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at her home.Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Cremation will follow the service and inurnment will be held at a later date.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.Memorials may be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Workman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 17, 2023 Late Notices, May 16, 2023 Late Notices, May 11, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice release ID, cause of death on body found at Brittany VillageSt. Joseph man makes the Forbes Business CouncilTruck rollover on S 22nd St. & Seneca St.Restaurant inspections for April 2023Police gathering information for charges following Sunday crashPanel clears way for hotel demolitionPolice scene in Downtown Columbia for suicidePolice investigating body uncovered at Brittany VillageMultiple crashes slow Monday traffic on I-29Owners nearing the finish line on new entertainment center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.