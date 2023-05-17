Workman, Patricia A. 1936-2023 King City, Mo.

KING CITY, Mo. - Patricia Ann "Pat" Workman, 86, King City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Cremation will follow the service and inurnment will be held at a later date.

