Nancy A. Workman
ALBANY, Mo. - Nancy Ann Workman, 69, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Sept. 10, 2021.
Survivors: sister, Lavon Smith; brothers, Reeford (Nila) Sweeney and Ted (Ginni) Sweeney; nephews, Charles and Kyle Sweeney and Bobby Smith; niece, Tracy Smith.
Memorial Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.
Memorial Contributions: Nancy Ann Workman Memorial Fund in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Workman, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.